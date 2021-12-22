20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

13. Swing to Rack to Snatch

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, a kettlebell between your feet to start. Grab kettlebell with right hand, hip-hinge and hike bell back (A), and perform a one-arm swing. Immediately do another swing, but when it’s at shoulder height, catch kettlebell in the front rack position. Drop bell, hinge back, swing a third time, and, at the top, catch it overhead so arm is straight up and wrist faces out (B). Drop kettlebell to front rack position, then the floor for 1 rep. Switch sides.

