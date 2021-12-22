20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

15. Single-leg Kettlebell Romanian Deadlifts

Hold a kettlebell by the handle while you stand on one leg (the same side as your kettlebell-holding hand). Your free leg should be slightly bent as you perform a stiff-legged deadlift, bending at the hip as you extend the elevated leg behind you. Keep the motion slow and controlled for balance (you shouldn’t use momentum). Continue lowering the kettlebell until your chest is parallel to the ground, then return to the upright position and switch sides.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 12-32 kg Adjustable Competition Style Kettlebell

