20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

2. Kettlebell Clean

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Grab a kettlebell with a loose grip; your thumb should be pointing behind you and through your legs. To clean the kettlebell, inhale, then drive through your hips and pull the bell up, swiveling the handle around your fingers into the locked position. Be careful not to curl the kettlebell or flip it so it crashes on your forearm (you shouldn’t have bruises from doing this exercise). The kettlebell should take a vertical path, not an arc, and it should be pulled up to shoulder-height. At the top of the movement, your shoulder should be pressed down (squeeze your armpit), triceps against your ribcage, and the kettlebell resting between your forearm and biceps (nearly in the crook of your elbow). Exhale, then swivel or roll the kettlebell back down to the starting position. Keep your abs and glutes engaged during the entire exercise.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 24 kg/53 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!