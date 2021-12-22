20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

3. Kettlebell Press

Clean the kettlebell to your shoulder. Remember to extend through your legs and hips, and rotate (swivel) your hand so your palms are facing inward. From this position, keep your eye on the kettlebell, and press it up and out until it’s locked out overhead. Lower the kettlebell back to your shoulder, keeping the movement controlled. Make sure your glutes, abs, and lats are engaged for added stability.

