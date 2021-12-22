20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

4. Kettlebell Push Press

Bring the kettlebell to your shoulder. Remember to extend through your legs and hips, and rotate (swivel) your hand so your palms are facing forward. Now, instead of immediately pressing the kettlebell, bend your knees, then drive through your heels (in essence, jumping) to reverse the motion and press the kettlebell overhead. Extend your arm fully to lock out the kettlebell, using your body’s momentum, then lower the weight to your shoulder.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 16 kg/35 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell

