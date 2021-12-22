20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

5. Kettlebell Jerk

Clean the kettlebell to your shoulder. Remember to extend through your legs and hips as you pull the kettlebell up, rotating your hand so your palms are facing forward. From this start position, bend your knees, then drive through your heels (essentially, jumping) to reverse the motion and press the kettlebell overhead. Extend your arm fully to lock out the kettlebell, using your body’s momentum. Keeping the weight overhead, assume a squat position. Return to the standing position, then lower the weight to start the next rep.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 24 kg/53 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!