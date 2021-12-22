20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

6. Kettlebell Snatch

Place a kettlebell between your feet. With one hand, grab the handle, then bend your knees and push your butt back. To get into the starting position, look straight ahead and swing the kettlebell back between your legs, then immediately reverse the direction. Driving through your hips, bring the kettlebell up (this should be a quick movement). As the kettlebell accelerates and rises, rotate your hand (palms facing forward) and shoulder to punch straight up. Lock the weight overhead. Then bring the kettlebell back down to the starting position between your legs. Keep the reps continuous.

For the double kettlebell snatch, place two kettlebells behind your feet. Bend your knees and sit back to pick them up, one in each hand. Swing them between your legs forcefully, then reverse the direction, driving through your hips to lock them overhead in one swift motion. (Pick two lighter KBs for a double snatch.)

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 16 kg/35 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell

