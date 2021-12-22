20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

7. Kettlebell Front Squat

Bring two kettlebells to your shoulders. Make sure to drive through your hips and rotate your hands/wrists so your palms face inward. Looking straight ahead, squat as low as you can, pushing your knees out. Pause at the bottom of the motion, keeping your chest up and torso straight. Rise back up by driving through your heels.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 16 kg/35 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell x 2

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!