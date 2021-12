17. Goblet Squat

Hold a kettlebell by the horns (where either part of the handle meets the base). Keeping the kettlebell close to your chest and your elbows pointing down, lower your body into a squat. Push your knees out and allow your elbows to brush against the inside of your knees. Return to a standing position.

