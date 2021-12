8. Kettlebell Hike Swing to Deadlift

Stand with feet hip-width apart, kettlebell a foot in front of feet to start. Grab kettlebell, hike it back between your legs (A), swing it up until it’s parallel with face (B), then return it to the ground. Hop feet forward, then do a deadlift. Return kettlebell to ground and hop back for 1 rep.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 20 kg/44 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell

