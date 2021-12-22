20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

9. Overhead Squat

Clean and press a kettlebell with one arm. Your wrist should face forward as you lock out the kettlebell overhead. Now, looking straight ahead, bend your knees and start to sink down into a squat as you extend your free arm and hand out (this will keep you balanced). You may also hold the kettlebell in both hands above your head. Make sure your head and chest stay up as you descend, then pause at the bottom of the movement before rising back to the starting position, driving through your heels.

