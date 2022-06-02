Best Legal Delta 9 Gummies of 2022

This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media

You’ll find yourself plenty busy this summer. One night you’ll. be settling around a campfire, kicking off a guys’ fly-fishing trip; another day you’ll be tromping around mountains, chasing after your kids; and, unfortunately, you’ll probably fall victim to a long day of back-to-back Zoom meetings.

If that rings true, you’ll also be seeking ways to seriously relax, craving something stronger than CBD but healthier than booze.

Well, in case you haven’t heard, there are certain types of THC federally legal and available in any state you can legally buy CBD.

It’s called Delta 9, and it works like this: Most of us think of cannabis’ active cannabinoid—you know, the one that delivers that high feeling—as simply THC. But THC is actually made up of many different compounds, including Delta 8 and Delta 9 (as well as 7, 10, and more). Delta 8 is a non-psychoactive, more mild form of THC, while Delta 9 provides that heady high feeling we commonly associate with marijuana.

That’s why Binoid uses hemp to create its CBD and Delta 9 products. Binoid is a premier CBD and Delta-8 brand that specializes in high-end products that use all of the cannabinoids hemp has to offer. Binoid’s products are hemp-derived, made in the U.S., and 100% natural. Use Men’s Journal’s exclusive 20% off discount with code GUMMIES20 at checkout.

As cannabis connoisseurs know, THC (and Delta 9) isn’t only in marijuana plants—it’s also found in hemp plants, just in low amounts. Under the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized CBD under federal law, you can also purchase hemp-extracted Delta 9, as long as the product is under the 0.3% THC threshold set by the Farm Bill.

While 0.3% may sound too low to be worth it, you really only need a small amount of the psychoactive compound to feel it. And that lower amount means you’re usually getting the best parts of THC without the anxiety or TKO feeling that can come alongside higher doses.

But, like all substances not regulated by the FDA, quality is everything—which is where Binoid comes in.

Best Delta 9 Gummies of 2022

A CBD and legal-THC company, Binoid partners with local farmers in nutrient-rich Oregon to grow unique, genetically optimized phytocannabinoid-rich hemp plants. These crops not only contain the best plant genetics, but they also produce high cannabinoid concentrations and beneficial terpenes.

The end result: CBD and THC extracts that are carefully crafted to give you the best the plant has to offer.

Binoid’s Delta 9 comes in the form of a gummy—but these are different from the traditional, heavy-hitting edibles you might be thinking of.

Binoid’s gummies contain just 10mg Delta 9 THC alongside 50mg CBD each. Each keeps THC to a max of 0.3% to stay federally legal. When combined with CBD in this instance, the gummies deliver a mellow effect that gives you more of a buzz than CBD alone—without knocking you back like a higher-concentration THC gummy might.

The uplifting high is long-lasting, but not too intense, and doesn’t leave you groggy the next day.

In addition to helping you relax and get a bit of a buzz on, a lot of people also report that Binoid’s Delta 9 THC gummies help alleviate all kinds of pains in their bodies—a bonus at the end of an adventure day.

That’s not surprising considering the CBD included is carefully formulated to be a very high-quality, broad-spectrum extract, including the major and minor cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC), as well as the natural terpene profile. When combined with that 0.3% THC, all of these compounds work synergistically to deliver the full therapeutic benefits of the hemp plant. Live Resin is the highest quality distillate you can find, and these Delta 9 gummies are premier for that reason.

Binoid also rigorously tests these gummies to ensure quality and safety. In fact, the company tests each product five times in-house before they’re sent out to a third-party lab for additional confirmation of accuracy.

To top it off, Binoid’ Delta 9 Gummies are surprisingly affordable at roughly $2.50 per gummy ($1.90 on sale right now) and surprisingly tasty, with flavors like Black Raspberry, Mango Madness, and Fruit Punch. We love that the brand also offers a mixed-flavor bottle so you can change it up depending on the night. Not only that, but Binoid also offers Delta 9 gummy bundles if you wanted to stock up for an amazing price.

If you’re not sold yet, Binoid is offering MJ readers an exclusive 20% off discount with code GUMMIES20 at checkout.

BUY THE BEST DELTA 9 GUMMIES FOR A DISCOUNT HERE

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!