Sex is great for a relationship. This we all know by now because the media told us so. But there is more to it than that.

Lower blood pressure, reduced levels of stress, a happier demeanour, and a whole host of other positive physical and mental states of being are directly linked to frequent and satisfying sexual activity. So, sometimes a little help from certain Male Enhancement Pills can be a blessing in disguise.

In short, no matter what you were told by … well, those that dream up this kind of crap … sex does NOT make you blind, it does NOT give you hairy palms, men and women of ill repute do NOT only practice it, and it is NOT something that will put you straight on the road to wherever you think hell maybe.

Sex is an essential part of the healthy, well-adjusted functioning of homo sapiens. Period. And thank heavens, the healthcare fraternity is now recognizing that taking good care of your sexual functioning is as important as taking good care of the rest of your body and psyche.

The thing is, though, as we get a bit older, our bodies change. We men, we don’t talk about this kind of stuff, lest our mates think we are weak. And in the process of this constant non-disclosure of our possible sexual issues, we stand alone.

It feels like you are the only man on the planet who isn’t getting as hard as he did in his teens. Or for whom it is over before it’s even properly begun. Or who is bursting with desire but simply can’t get it up when it counts. Or, worse still, whose desire has seemingly deserted him.

The fact of the matter is – if we were able to discuss our sexual issues with one another with the same freedom women do, we would be less alone, more prone to getting good advice, and we’d get over ourselves and our problems sooner and with less effort.

But, alas, this is us, and this is how we roll. Que sera sera … what will be will be …

So, what do you do when a stiffy becomes a floppy? What do you do when you can’t ring her bell because your own belltower is empty? What do you do when your rifle goes off before the battle has begun?

Since you are not going to talk to your mates about these things, we thought we would tell you about a few things you can do to put the stiff back into stiffy, and to get the bats out of the belfry and to keep your magazine fully loaded until you are ready to pull the trigger. (Okay, I got the message, enough with the silly metaphors already.)

There is a WONDERFUL selection of completely natural products on the market that can help you achieve your most successful self-possible. And the great thing is, these are mostly natural, tested, and tested again so you can be sure they work, and they are available without a prescription. Most of them carry a 100% money-back guarantee, so if you can’t rise to the occasion, they’ll stand up and give you your money back.

Read on. We tested them all (makes you wish you worked here, right?!), and we are going to tell you about the best of them.

Top 5 Male Enhancement Supplements

Performer 8 : Best for Sexual Performance VigRX Plus: Best for Boosting Sex Drive TestoPrime: Best for Boosting Testosterone Levels Male Extra: Best for Longer Erections Viasil: Best For Men Over 40

Firstly, a word or two about our team. When we got together to accept this assignment, we thought we were the right stuff. We were all in the prime of our lives (between 40 and 55), and we have all been around various blocks more than a few times.

However, when we started chatting around the watercooler, we realized that all of us, with varying degrees of frequency and severity, have and are suffering from libido-related ailments. From not being able to get it up to only being able to hoist the flag half-mast. From over-excitement and sprinting across the finish line before the starting gun goes off to running a marathon when all that is required is middle distance. The whole spectrum – that was us.

Everybody and their broom-straddling aunt (the crazy one with the black cat and the fancy website) claim to have some kind of hocus-pocus answer to male erectile dysfunction and the other collective calamities that can befall our manhood as our years go by.

The advent of Viagra made it acceptable to talk about these things and also made it clear that there is money to be made if you can turn a sickly brush with low-hanging fruit into a tall tree with good wood. (I know I said I was going to stop, but I’m simply having too much fun)

That means one has to be careful – literally – when buying something to pop on the way to the bedroom. Remember the broom-straddling aunt with the fancy website? One of her potions might turn your already-rusty junk into a lizard with two heads. And if that happens, you’ll have no recourse and only yourself to blame.

Luckily, there are more than a few highly responsible and completely reputable companies that spend their days finding scientific and healthy ways to get your buttons polished and march your soldier right back onto the parade ground. And most of their products don’t only work from the waist down. They make you feel better and perform better all around.

These are the ones we went looking for. And it was a perilous job. One of our team members used an uncertified product from the hag with the pointy hat and the website and turned it into a fruit bat.

Another used an ancient remedy (we believe it was mistranslated from Egyptian hieroglyphs) that made him crow like a rooster for three days straight. (His wife complained that wasn’t the cock she’d begged for…)

The rest of us are happy.

On a serious note – without exception, those of us who needed a boost in one department, or another found something during this review that has changed our lives. And, by implication, the lives of our grateful partners and wives.

Best Male Enhancement Pills: Top Sex Pills For Men

#1. Performer 8: Best for Sexual Performance

Brand Overview

Let’s be honest— there’s more to sex than just harder, bigger erections on demand.

What about sex drive? Stamina? And what if your desire for sex isn’t as strong as it used to be? And what about “going off” too soon, leaving your partner feeling unsatisfied?

Lack of gratifying sexual performance can happen for all sorts of reasons, including natural aging, diet, daily habits, genetics, environmental factors, and of course, stress levels.

The majority of other solutions designed to support a man’s sexual needs are filled with sub-optimal ingredients that tend to focus only on blood flow, which as we know, is only one aspect of overall sexual performance.

That’s where Performer 8 can help.

This brand new natural formula— brought to you by leading scientists and experts in male nutrition— benefits not just one aspect of sexual enhancement, but eight, including stamina, desire, T-levels, premature ejaculation, erection hardness, sexual focus, sperm volume, and boost in confidence and self-esteem.

Performer 8 is one of the best male enhancement formulas that targets the root cause of low libido, sexual disinterest, troubled blood flow, and ED issues with the help of its high-grade, science-backed herbal complex.

The formulators of Performer 8 are so confident in their product and its natural enhancing benefits they offer a 100% lifetime guarantee!

Pros:

Supports enhanced testosterone levels even for men in their 40s, 50s, and 60s.

Increases powerful blood flow for stronger, more sustainable erections

Boosts sexual drive, desire, and stamina— giving your partner a performance to remember

Balances stress levels for less cortisol, which naturally improves T-levels and blood circulation

Cons:

Sells out frequently

What It Contains And What It Does?

Performer 8 contains a blend of 9 powerful and natural ingredients that are safe and do not require a doctor’s prescription.

These ingredients are made from high-grade whole food sources with research to prove their sexual enhancing abilities and efficacy.

The 9 key, natural ingredients in Performer 8:

Muira Puama — A study shows after 2 weeks of taking Muira Puama, 51% of men (out of 262) saw an improvement with their erections, and 62% reported increased libido.

KSM-66® Ashwagandha — The world’s most powerful ashwagandha can help increase testosterone, improve sexual desire, and lower cortisol levels for enhanced sexual performance.

Maca Root Extract — Found high up in the Andes Mountains in Peru, this well-documented and natural aphrodisiac has been used for centuries to help improve sexual desire and stamina.

Panax Ginseng — A study of 45 men were given just 900 mg of ginseng for 8 weeks. After 8 weeks, and without changing their diet or habits, they saw an improvement in erectile function, stiffness, penetration, and maintenance.

Ferrous Bisglycinate — One study shows this special form of iron is calmer and easier to digest than regular iron and is shown to support natural blood flow which can help keep you harder for longer.

Barrenwort (i.e., Horny Goat Weed) — Researchers have determined the isolated flavonoid known as icariin may help inhibit the erection-deflating enzyme, PDE5, as well as help to improve blood flow for firmer erections.

Pine Bark Extract — In a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, 22% of men saw an improvement in sexual function and satisfaction. And for those with diabetes, it was even greater satisfaction— upwards of 45% improvement in normal sexual functions.

Glucuronolactone — Naturally occurring compound that helps reduce oxidative stress and protect blood vessels. One study revealed a 40% reduction in blood vessel damage for continued support in healthy blood flow.

Grape Seed Extract — Early studies show grape seed extract can help increase levels of nitric oxide in the blood, and in turn improve blood flow health for a thicker, fuller-feeling penis.

While each of these ingredients is powerful in its own right, the unique blend at precise measurements is what gives Performer 8 its incredible sexual benefits like no other natural formula on the market.

#2. VigRX Plus: Best for Boosting Sex Drive

Brand Overview

This works, and it works in a hurry. Many call it “the final solution.” Or “the end to all the problems.” It does not only up the performance, but it also makes it more enjoyable. And THAT is a bonus we’ll take with a smile.

A bigger erection happens because of enhanced blood flow to where you need it most when you dim the lights and light the candles. And VigRX Plus does just that.

Now, don’t worry, it does not redirect all your blood and send it south, so your brain shrinks into a raisin, and the rest of your body turns pale – it simply enhances the flow, so the blood vessels in your penis become more engorged.

VigRX Plus is another best male enhancement pills that boost your sex drive. It consists of all-natural ingredients. The product is manufactured by Leading Edge Health – a company that has an internist (a really specialized doctor), a cosmetic surgeon, and a nutritional expert on their panel of advisors.

Among other natural ingredients, VigRX Plus contains Ginko Biloba. It is from China and is also called the Maidenhair Tree (I already like the name), and it is thousands of years old. Scientists sometimes refer to it as the fossil tree – which is good because we all know how hard fossils are … I digress.

The Ginko extract is from the plant’s leaves, and it is BRILLIANT for blood circulation (hence the throbbing erections) and enhanced brain function (no raisin-brain here, pal).

Pros:

Because of the blood engorgement, your erection size will improve

Rock hard, throbbing, lasting erections

The ingredients are balanced to improve your orgasm – in terms of feeling and load.

It will give you greater control over your ejaculation

Cons:

It’s caused headaches with some users

What It Contains And What It Does

It is all-natural. But no eye-of-newt or frog’s tongue or anything weird like that. It is 100% plant extracts. And it is all good for you.

Here is a rundown:

There is Muira Puama Bark Extract : Lots of aphrodisiac properties, so it will help to bring the desire back to the surface if you are struggling. It will light your libido right up.

Also, there is Epidemium Leaf Extract . This is commonly referred to as Goat Weed. GREAT for blood circulation, especially to the nether regions when the chips are down, and it really matters. It also has a positive effect on the libido, so you get a bonus boost.

Asian Red Ginseng is a root extract that’s been around for centuries. This one will put a tiger in your tank, and it is also a fantastic energy tonic.

And then, to balance it all out, there is Damiana , a fragrant flower that boosts oxygen supply all through your body. It has a positive effect on nerve impulses – remember what we said about a more explosive experience?

Look, to go through the whole scientific recipe is going to take too long, so we will give you cliff notes for the rest. Saw Palmetto, Hawthorn Berry, Catuaba Bark Extracts, and (drumroll, please) Ginko Biloba, the star of the show.

What Users Think

It is quick-acting, and it is long-lasting. Users report results within a day or two, and many go on to using the product as a part of their daily health routine. There is a 70-year-old dude that he performs like he last did at 30! We kid you not! And many guys comment that they feel thicker, their orgasms are more intense, and they last longer.

That’s a whole lot of good news right there. Generally, although the reviews are published on their website as raw data (integrity, you see), we were hard-pressed to find negative reviews. Users are happy with the product and more than happy that VigRX Plus does what it promises every time.

#3. TestoPrime: Best for Boosting Testosterone Levels

Brand Overview

As we get a bit older, our testosterone levels start to decline. It is one of those cruel hands nature deals us – we become wiser, and at the stage where we can be SO much more responsible with all that testosterone it’s taken from us. BAH!

Tiredness, that feeling of being worn out, feeling unusually emotional, feeling serious fatigue, even at work, and your declining muscle mass and physique, in general, are all signs of testosterone levels migrating down south for a long winter of your discontent …

To a greater or lesser extent, it happens to all of us from around the age of 30 to 40. This is exactly when life becomes real, responsibilities are huge, and we are young enough to be able to cope with all the unhealthy habits we use to deal with life. TestoPrime is for you!

Testoprime is one of the best testosterone booster supplements that has only clinically supported all-natural components. These ingredients have been balanced to revitalize your body’s testosterone production WITHOUT those dreaded injections. The days of hammering yourself at the gym are over.

Pros:

Less stress. Yeah, up to 70% less! TestoPrime does this by inhibiting cortisol, your body’s stress hormone.

It turns fat into energy. Again, the numbers don’t lie. Up to 12 % fat reduction.

TestoPrime dramatically improves blood flow and increases muscle strength by up to 130%. This will give you gains you can both feel and see.

Endurance gains of up to 92% have been reported. TestoPrime increases oxygen consumption levels by up to 92%. Your energy will be higher, and more importantly, it will last longer!

Cons:

It takes a while before you feel the kick

What It Contains And What It Does?

TestoPrime ingredients are safe. They are all backed with clinical tests, and the results are published for all to see. No thumb sucking here – only integrity and transparency.

D-Aspartic Acid occurs naturally. It is an amino acid that supports the body when it produces Luteinizing Hormone. This hormone boosts healthy testosterone levels – the results are improved weight loss, and bigger gains, and firmer muscles in the gym.

Ginseng comes from China. It’s older than my aunt, and it’s been used for centuries to antioxidize, boost energy, and light a fire in the sex drives of millions of men around the world. Feeling tired? Ginseng is excellent for that too.

Ashwagandha Extract supports your existing testosterone. It improves your energy and your natural ability to attain and maintain a healthy weight. It’s also great for muscle gains. Away from the gym, it is excellent for cognitive ability, digestion, and a general sense of well-being.

Fenugreek smells like maple syrup. It’s been known to mankind as a libido-booster, sexual enhancer, and an energy-and-stamina-bomb for more than 6000 years. It ups your metabolism, which makes it so much easier to shed pounds.

Then there is Green Tea Extract, Pomegranate, Vitamin D, Vitamin B5, B6, Garlic Extract, Black Pepper Extract, and Zinc, all essential for us to function as … well … us men.

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of TestoPrime

#4. Male Extra: Best for Longer Erections

Brand Overview

What do you want for Christmas this year? When I write to Santa, I’m going to be asking for granite erections and mind-blowing orgasms. If I’m good during the year, chances are he’ll send me a bottle of Male Extra. (Rumor has it; he uses the product himself. At least, that’s what a smiling Mrs. Santa told the elves over eggnog.)

Like it did for Santa (and Mrs. Santa), it will give you an erection like you haven’t experienced it in a while. And it will increase your libido. Combining those two is good for self-confidence and a whole host of other things that go limp when sex drive and sexual performance are less than what it should be.

So, all in all, it works for more than just your geed-feeling penis. It is one male enhancement pill that works for your good-feeling self too!

Pros:

More solid, longer-lasting erections – every time

More intense orgasms

Increased sex drive

Better staying power

Greater self-confidence

Cons:

It takes around 15 days to kick in

What It Contains And What It Does?

Five out of the seven ingredients used in the product are completely unique to Male Extra. It’s the only product on the market with 40% pomegranate ellagic and L-arginine HCL in their mix. Both of these are potent erection enhancers and libido boosters on their own but combined; they’re DA BOMB!

The balance between these seven magical ingredients in Male Extra has been designed to do one thing first – expand the blood vessels in the erectile tissue in your penis. In short, this means more blood gets into your penis, and your erection is harder and lasts longer.

I suddenly miss my youth!

This increase in blood flow doesn’t only make your erection harder, but it also makes it thicker. Ask Mrs. Santa – she’ll tell you what she told the elves. Christmas only comes once a year, but she doesn’t anymore. It’s because Santa’s been taking Male Extra.

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of Male Extra

#5. Viasil: Best for Men Over 40

Brand Overview

The name of the game in non-prescription sexual enhancers and erection boosters is natural. 100%. No excuses. Period.

Viasil does this. It’s manufactured by Swiss Research Labs – that should tell you something. We all know the Swiss. I know they’re not necessarily known for their erections, but they’re famous for their science and their watches. So, they can do the science, and we’ll time the erections. It sounds like a deal, right?

Like with their watches, the Swiss are all about quality when it comes to erections. And, let me tell you (personal experience), Viasil gives you an erection that ticks like a Swiss timepiece and feels like a timebomb.

And the Swiss being the Swiss, pride themselves on their meticulous work. If it doesn’t raise your flag, they’ll give you their money back. No questions asked.

Pros:

100% natural

It acts super-fast

Viasil enhances both thickness and size

Enhances sex drive and reduces anxiety at the same time

Cons:

It takes a couple of weeks to start working

It’s pricey (but then, it’s Swiss …)

Limited options for shipping – so make sure first

What It Contains And What It Does?

As we said, the ingredients are all 100% natural, 100% tested, and 100% safe. Guaranteed.

Epimendium brevicornum – spend a bit of time and try to pronounce that! It’s actually good ‘ol horny goat weed. It is excellent for stimulating blood flow, and it zaps your nerves to give you that tingly feeling when you want it. It’s also proven to improve male hormone levels, which in turn ups your libido.

Zinc – we SO easily overlook zinc in our diet. I found this out many years later than I should have. Zinc supports cell recovery, and it supercharges the production of your little swimmers, which means you will ejaculate like an angry Mount Vesuvius.

Citrus Sinensis – the balance of gasses in your bloodstream is critical for your body. We all know this by now. Citrus Sinensis helps maintain that balance, meaning your erections will be healthier and they will last longer.

Ginko Biloba – we have spoken about Glinko already. It really does its magic by maximizing circulation. They keep your blood vessels healthy, especially in your Southern states, and it ups your libido dramatically. And if you are already anxious, it will lower that anxiety in a flash.

Tribulus Tessestris reduces both your blood sugar level and your cholesterol level. Strange that we don’t talk about the impact of unhealthy blood sugar and cholesterol when it comes to sexual health. Mmm – there is a whole article in there somewhere. We can save lives with that.

Viasil also contains pomegranate and ginseng root.

What Users Think

Users are satisfied across the board. But we saw an interesting trend. Viasil has a whole lot of satisfied users over the age of 50. These guys are reporting great erections, brilliant ejaculations, and oodles of stamina in the bedroom. They last better, and because of that, their relationships are lasting better.

#6. Prosolution Plus: Premature Ejaculation Remedy

Brand Overview

The American Journal of Therapeutics raves about this one. Prosolution Plus is an alchemy of vitamins, herbals, nutrients, and minerals that all harmonizes together to give you longer-lasting, stronger, harder erections along with a seriously enhanced libido.

It’s clinically tested to help with premature ejaculation – which is GREAT!

Remember the watercooler conversation we spoke about right at the beginning of this review? The chat where the team discovered we all had something not-so-happy going on with our junk on some level or another? Well, premature ejaculation featured prominently in that discussion.

When you are unable to perform properly, it leads to stress, which leads to anxiety, which leads to depression. That we all know by now. The thing is, when you get so anxious to perform, you often pop the cork before she’s ready for the champagne.

ProSolution Plus is the answer to that.

Pros:

Produces harder, longer-lasting erections.

It puts the control of your orgasm back in your hands (or hers)

Increases the intensity of your orgasm

Stress and anxiety begone

It gives your libido wings

Cons:

One or two users have complained of mild allergies – these go away within two days

What It Contains And What It Does?

ProSolution Plus contains the following:

Tribulus Terrestris – This is the most natural way to put the wood back in your tree.

Withania Somnifera – Opens the sluices for excellent blood flow to the penis.

Asparagus Adscendens – dissolves those stress levels and reduces inflammation.

Mucuna Pruriens – (this one we really liked) increases feelings of pleasure.

Asteracantha Longifolia – makes your libido pop.

Curuligo Orchioides – gets your mojo going regularly and increases your staying power.

Asphaltum – a cocktail of 85 minerals and vitamins, blended and balanced to give you a boost when you need it most.

The scientific formulation of everything that goes into ProSolution Plus is carefully balanced, 3rd party tested, and the results are verified. It’s a responsible, natural product.

#7. Max Performer : Best for Stiffer Erections

Brand Overview

Most of these things are a vicious circle, aren’t they?! Your performance, your confidence takes a nosedive. Your performance gets worse, you become anxious, your performance really goes down the drain, you become depressed, and then your performance becomes non-existent.

That’s why we stated up front that we are happy the medical and healthcare fraternity is paying more attention to male sexual health as a part of the well-being of men in general. A holistic approach, as opposed to something that’s swept under the carpet.

That’s also why we are great fans of natural products – sometimes all that’s needed is something to break the cycle, right?!

Max Performer was chemically designed to break this cycle. It kills the stress by ensuring rock-hard erections, and it annihilates embarrassment by ensuring that you can rise to the occasion whenever and every time the occasion presents itself. And, gosh, the orgasms. They’re great, and they last longer than anything we’ve experienced. Check this review to find out whether you should buy Max Performer or not.

Pros:

Increased libido

Increased performance

Harder erections

Longer lasting erections

Supercharged stamina

Cons:

Although it is effective for everybody, the intensity of its efficacy varies across the spectrum of users

What It Contains And What It Does

Horny Goats Weed – rich in icariin, which neurologists say helps to increase circulation. And we all know the penis needs a lot of that. It also helps your testosterone levels, stimulates your nerves (yum), and ups your sexual arousal and stamina.

Maca – this is one of those things that has been tested for centuries. From before laboratories made white coats fashionable. It restores hormone levels, boosts strength, and not that this is a gala, but it does make your swimmers strong and agile.

Red Korean Ginseng – now don’t worry, this is not Kim Jong-un’s preferred breakfast! It’s a natural and wholesome extract that will help your alertness while upping your libido. Great combination, that!

Cordyceps – this is a mushroom extract that goes straight to work on your ability to have, maintain and sustain powerful erections. It also does wonders for your sperm count and your testosterone levels.

Bioperine – derived from pepper plants. It stimulates your cells’ energy levels, increases circulation, and gives you the stamina of Superman on steroids.

Selenium – a powerful and widely respected antioxidant. It minimizes the stress on your cells and relaxes tissue – especially in your penis. Not relax as in deflated, for Pete’s sake. Relaxed as in ready to engorge fully.

Zinc – we’ve spoken about this often-forgotten part of a healthy lifestyle. We cannot stress the importance of Zinc enough for your health in general and for your sexual functioning in particular. It speeds up cell recovery ALL the time, helps your swimmers, and makes your orgasms and ejaculations a veritable fireworks display! Go get zinced up!

There is a whole bunch of other, 100% natural and healthy stuff in the Max Performer formula. It’s all good for you, and it’s even better for you in the bedroom, or in the kitchen, or on the sofa, or on the backseat of your car, or wherever you take your adventures.

#8. Semenax: Best for Increasing Orgasm Intensity

Brand Overview

What is better than sex? Why great sex, of course. The challenge is always to make good sex last longer. And to top it off with an orgasm that throws you into ecstasy for as long as possible.

When we get a bit older, the intensity of our orgasms reduces, and the volume of our semen load naturally declines. But the days of awesome loads of seminal fluid and the euphoria of intense, mind-blowing orgasms need not be over.

Semenax was formulated to bring back your glory days. It is a superfood for the male reproductive system, and a fantastic by-product is the natural production of semen!

Pros:

Super long orgasms

Excellent orgasm control

Massive amounts of semen

Wild orgasmic contractions – your partner will thank you

Cons:

Pricing is a little steep

What It Contains And What It Does?

The active ingredients of Semenax are sourced from South America, China, and Europe. Each ingredient has a scientific track record and has been used for yonks in traditional societies. Often these older cultures have wisdom the western world still plays catchup with.

Semenax’s cocktail of herbal concentrates and amino acids is well worth a try. You will be pleasantly surprised – we were!

Swedish flower pollen – well, it’s from Sweden, so it has to be good for sex, right? Right. It has all the necessary ingredients and micro-nutrients your reproductive system needs.

L-Arginine HCL – proper supplementation with this nutrient can DOUBLE sperm and semen volume. Not kidding – it’s been scientifically tested!

L-Lysine – These are amino-acids. Combine them with zinc, and you have an explosion in testosterone production. This improves semen quality.

Epimedium Sagittatum – yeah, you are right, we have spoken about this one before. It is great for libido and testosterone. What good is a gallon of semen if you do not have the desire to deposit it somewhere?!

Butea Superba – This herb is from Thailand. And, for sex, Thailand has a reputation. It’s the Sweden of Southeast Asia, right? Or so I am told. Thai men use this one to turbocharge both performance and desire.

L-Carnitine – This is an amino acid. It is GREAT for your load

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of Semenax

It is important to note – the Semenax pharmaceutical manufacturer is the same one Walmart uses. All raw materials are tested and retested for quality and purity before they are used in ANY Semenax product.

And their certificates and their reports are available to ANYONE. Just ask. Everything that goes into the production of Semenax is transparent and above board.

What To Look Out For In Male Enhancement Pills?

Like with anything else, there are basics. And when a manufacturer gets the basics right, they are probably going to get the rest right too. Here is a list of things that should be there. Maybe not all of them, but most of them.

Curculigo Orchioides – for increased erections and more stamina. Check out the research here .

Withania Somnifera – this is great for increasing thickness and even length. Here’s the research.

Zinc – by now, you know we are a fan. Check out the research.

L-Arginine – This amino acid is absolutely essential. See the research .

These are Santa’s little helpers when there are problems down south. Keep an eye out for them whatever you buy.

Make The Most Of A Bad Situation.

Look, when you go the supplement route, it helps to help the supplement by using some common sense. But we know (because we are men) when it comes to matters of the junk, common sense isn’t always our strongest suit. So, we are going to give some pointers. Use them, don’t use them. They are free.

Keep your hands off yourself – no porn, and no choking the chicken. Give the supplements a chance to work and keep your nasty for the bedroom.

Keep your diet healthy – I know, everybody harps on that. But it is important, and it is true. Keep the rest of your body healthy, and your junk will be happy too. (And your partner). Watch what you eat and make sure you eat enough of the right stuff!

Get active – My life has changed since I started exercising. I certainly do not look like a young Charles Bronson, But I am healthy, I am fit, what must go up, goes up, and when it has to come down, it does not always do so willingly. Get active, and you’ll experience the same.

FAQs About Male Enhancement Pills

Q. How Do I Know What Is Right For Me?

Have a chat with your doctor. Remember, he’s seen it all. In fact, he’s seen and heard things you have never even thought about, no matter how far down the gutter your mind sometimes explores …

Q. Who Needs This Stuff?

The short answer – most of us as we get older. Thank god for science!! Otherwise, we would all be reading Shakespeare and waiting to die. It is NOT embarrassing to talk about, it is NOT shameful to use, and it is NOT wrong to want to enjoy the best sex in the world until you croak. It is a basic human right. Claim it!

Q. How Do These Things Actually Work?

Chemistry, baby, chemistry. If you don’t know what that is – it’s that class in high school when you were ignoring the teacher because you were too busy trying to catch a peek up Lisa Carpenter’s skirt. (Oh, sorry, that was me …)

It’s guys in white coats and laboratories that know what the body needs and wants and then make exactly the right amount to give you hardwood and spunky spunk.

In Conclusion: Which Male Enhancement Pills Should You Buy?

That’s your call. Just like nobody should interfere when you buy a car, I am not going to interfere while you are getting something to jumpstart your junk. But I will tell you this: there’s plenty of choices out there.

It is all about your own body. What it does and doesn’t do. How it feels and doesn’t feel. What you can and can’t do right now. You know these things better than anyone else.

There is a lot of quackery on the market with these products – if you have ever browsed around on the web to try to make head or tail of it, you will know that. What our team tried to do with this article is shine some light in the darkness.

All the products we reviewed here, we tested and tried ourselves. Though from our point of view you can try any one of these brands: Performer 8, Vigrx Plus, TestoPrime, Male Extra. And, apart from the fruit bat incident and the chap that crowed like a dick for three days, we are all okay, and we all found something that helped for our individual calamities. We are grateful, and our partners are grateful.

So, the products mentioned here are all good, all above board, all scientifically tested, all show great, verifiable results, and none of them will make your junk fall off. And, in the end, for us personally, that’s the most important thing.

