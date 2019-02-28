We Found the Best Bed in a Box from Helix

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Let’s face it: With all the bed-in-a-box brands out these days, it can be hard to keep them all straight. But we found the best bed in a box at Helix.

Helix personalizes the sleep environment so we can all get what we want. From firm to soft, from hot to cool, there’s a Helix mattress designed for every type of shut-eye. Both foam and body contouring springs help relieve all types of pressure for the best sleep possible, plus the brand uses different construction and types of foam to achieve the firmness we need . They’re supportive, too; Helix mattresses feature a breathable cover design and reinforced springs to provide best in class edge support.

Of the six most popular mattress-in-a-box companies, Helix is the only one that provides options from very soft to very firm. It’s also the only one that uses hybrid technology in its construction, not just with foam for softness and comfort but springs for support where you need it. High-density memory foam is paired with Helix Dynamic Foam, a latex-foam alternative that’s designed to react and cushion the body. All Helix mattress utilize hundreds of individually-wrapped coils help to cradle the body while also limiting motion transfer—no more waving and rocking every time you move. Unlike the competition, Helix also reinforces the perimeter of its mattresses to optimize edge support, and provides an ultra-cool cover for breathability. And, it’s the only one that’s made right here in the US.

Best of all, Helix offers nine distinct mattresses to tailor the sleep experience to everyone’s individual needs. And now you can get most any Helix mattress in a thicker Luxe version, that upgrades the sleep experience with zoned lumbar support coils and a quilted, breathable top cover.

And it’s more than just mattresses. Helix offers the complete sleep package from the bottom up, from simple frames to full-support platforms. They’ve got an adjustable base (from $895) that allows you to raise and lower your head and feet to dial in your ideal position.

There’s also a full line of bedclothes to make your bed your personal sleep palace. From pillows and sheets to mattress protectors and ultra-cool covers.

Still not convinced? Right now during the Helix Winter Flash Sale, you can get up to $125 off any mattress. To sweeten the deal, Helix offers a 100-night sleep trial and a ten-year warranty. Financing is available, and Helix always offers free shipping in the US.

Check out all of the options below, and find your perfect Helix mattress here. Still not sure which one is right for you? Be sure to take the custom sleep quiz, which uses Helix Color MATCH Technology to match your body type, sleep position and feel preference with the perfect mattress.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!