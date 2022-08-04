The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

1. Hybrid Mattress by Bear Mattress GET IT!

The first generation of memory-foam mattresses often got hot and made you feel like you were sinking into them. Then companies started mixing smaller, pocketed springs with better-performing foam, leading to hybrids like this one from Bear.

This mattress is a good choice for people who like the traditional coil mattresses: It has some nice bounce (but still dampens movement so you don’t disturb your partner) and you get a medium-firm feel. This one also gives you better side support, so you don’t feel like you’re slipping over the edge when getting out of bed. The top is also covered with Celliant, a fiber that’s supposed to help with recovery after workouts.

Get It: Pick up the Bear Hybrid Mattress ($1,112; was $1,390) at Bear Mattress

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!