The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

3. Aurora Mattress by Brooklyn Bedding GET IT!

Another hybrid mattress you can get delivered to your door, the Aurora is great for people who get hot when they sleep. The Aurora’s top is covered with an Energex and TitanCool covering designed to draw heat away from your body. I never felt hot sleeping on this mattress, and the top constantly feels cool to the touch when feeling it sans sheet. The Aurora gives you a plush sinking-in experience, although the springs offer a nice amount of pushback so you don’t feel like you’re wallowing around in foam. It features five layers of comfort, including a layer of hyper-elastic foam and memory-foam—plus 1,283 8-inch pocketed coils and a high-density bottom for a stable base.

Get It: Pick up the Aurora Mattress ($1,274 with coupon code ANNIVERSARY25; was $1,699) at Brooklyn Bedding

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!