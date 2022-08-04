The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

4. Luxury 11.5” Mattress by Saatva GET IT!

Offering the most traditional mattress experience at a competitive price, this mattress comes delivered (for free) as a full mattress, sparing you a sometimes-explosive vacuum-packed opening experience. It’s also a hybrid of sorts. It uses “coil-on-coil” construction, which means there’s a layer of regular steel springs on the bottom with another layer of smaller, pocketed coils on top to offer motion damping with decent bounce. The top is a typical pillow top, but it’s filled with foam and sleeps cool, thanks to the multiple layers of coils. I would rate it medium-firm to firm.

Get It: Pick up a Luxury 11.5″ Mattress ($1,299) at Saatva Mattress

