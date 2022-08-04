The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

5. Wave Mattress by Casper GET IT!

The vanguard of the mattress revolution, Casper is the most recognizable of the bed-in-a-box companies. The Wave is the company’s newest marvel and comes with a lot of research and development packed into the slim unit. Only 11.5 inches thick, it looks great on a platform bed with no box spring. It’s made with slices and voids in the foam at 36 precise locations to better relieve pressure at certain spots on your body. It also boasts “polymer reinforcing” to better support your hips and back. I enjoyed the feel of the Wave. It was a little too firm for my liking, but it’s a good choice for people who want a great foam mattress without the too-plush, smushy feel.

Get It: Pick up the Wave Mattress ($2,336; was $2,595) at Casper

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!