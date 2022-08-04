The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

6. Hunter Mattress by Sleepenvie GET IT!

This bed-in-a-box mattress has two great advantages: It comes at a bargain price, and it’s specially designed for athletes. While the Hunter is similar to conventional foam mattresses, it comes with 7.5-inch pocketed coils for more bounce and 2 inches of cooling gel memory foam on top. More rigid foam encasements around the edges make sure you don’t sink and slide when moving near the side. Its total 14-inch height makes it feel substantial. This is on the softer side and gives you a more “foam-y” feel. Its low price—roughly half of what you’d pay for even middle-range models—is ideal for people who want to try out a next-generation mattress without committing too many dollars.

Get It: Pick up the Hunter Mattress ($460) at Sleepenvie

