The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

I absolutely loved the original Purple mattress that came out last year. Its unique hyper-elastic grid top gave me just the right amount of cooling, plush “sinking-in” feeling, and firmness. That single mattress now comes in three versions—all upgrades in construction, with a thicker top grid the higher you go up the feature list. I tested the most luxurious, top-of-the-line model that features a 4-inch grid (compared to 2 inches for the base model). It’s my favorite of the bunch, hitting the sweet spot for firmness and plushness.

One caveat: Because the king-size Purple Hybrid Premier can’t be vacuum-packed, it has to be delivered as-is. That means the delivery team will have to haul the wiggly monstrosity into your house and help you set it up. Once you get it in your room, though, it’ll be worth it.

