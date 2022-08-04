The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

8. Yogabed Mattress by Yogasleep GET IT!

If you’re looking to get a mattress that will help you sleep, you can’t go wrong with this mattress from Yogasleep. This helps the body by distributing weight evenly, which will reduce the pressure put on pressure points. No more tossing and turning, no more waking up your partner in the middle of the night. This mattress is a nice, soft mattress that will keep you relaxed throughout the night. If you like to sleep on your stomach or your side, this is the mattress for you.

Get It: Pick up the Yogabed Mattress ($999) at Yogasleep

