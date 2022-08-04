The 8 Best Mattresses to Help Athletes Recover Faster After Workouts

2. The Hush Mattress GET IT!

Not only will your body get the rest and relaxation it needs after a long day of working out thanks to this mattress being supremely soft, but it’ll also help the best unwind thanks to its cooling properties. You won’t toss and turn thanks to the night sweats with this mattress. You’ll feel a nice breeze all night long, giving you a better rest and helping those muscles of yours recover in no time.

Get It: Pick up The Hush Mattress (starting at $650; was $800) at Hush Blankets

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!