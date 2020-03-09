Central Rock Gym— Boston, MA Get Info

Central Rock Gym has a prime spot in downtown Boston. The gym is at a crossroads of major attractions in the city and just down the street from the subway’s North Station. Let’s not leave out the city-skyline vista that climber’s enjoy while traversing 5,000 square feet of bouldering walls. “The views of downtown from the gym are unparalleled,” says Central Rock Gym co-founder and owner Joe Hardy.

The downtown location is one of seven in the Boston area owned by Central Rock Gym, also with facilities in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. When you aren’t chalking up the gym has fitness areas, yoga classes, and lounge space for hopping on Wi-Fi.

