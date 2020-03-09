Long Beach Rising—Long Beach, CA Get Info

Long Beach Rising has made its home in one of the most unique climbing spaces you’ll find anywhere. The nearly 100-year-old Packard Building was built as an aesthetic automobile showroom using Spanish Baroque-style architecture. The decorative arches and detailed column work still remain, bringing an altogether different experience to gym-goers than the usual warehouse-style buildings that gyms gravitate toward.

Long Beach Rising features bouldering walls, weight rooms, yoga studios, and sauna. When you aren’t climbing, feel free to hang around the lounge or the in-house café coming soon.

