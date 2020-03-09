Sequence Climbing—Kansas City, MO Get Info

Sequence Climbing is a stand-alone bouldering gym in the Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, Mo. The exposed brick interior and overhead garage door are a good match for the aisles of bouldering problems in this Midwest creative enclave.

Remote workers looking to clock in without leaving the atmosphere can grab a nitro coffee or kombucha and open up their laptop at the co-working tables and lounge. Sequence hosts some fun events like trivia night for those off-days when you still want to kick it with your gym crew.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!