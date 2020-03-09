The Cliffs at Callowhill—Philadelphia, PA Get Info

The Cliffs is well established with locations in New York City and now has transformed a warehouse north of Center City, Philadelphia into a full-scale facility.

The Cliffs at Callowhill not only has every kind of wall you can think up in its 40,000 square feet, including bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, even an Olympic training speed wall. It also has a dedicated yoga studio, fitness center, full retail shop, indoor bike storage for your cherished single-speed, and wait, that’s right, a sauna.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!