The Best New Climbing Gyms in America

Denver Rock Climbing Gym
The Spot—Denver, CO

Front Range climbers are probably familiar with the Boulder-based climbing gym that has been getting folks stoked on rock climbing in Colorado since the early 2000s. Last year the Spot finally opened a second location in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood.

The centralized downtown location means Denver residents have a handful of good options to reach the 19,000 square-foot bouldering gym via public transit—something The Spot strongly endorses. When your arms are worn out from the after-work crimping session pull up a stool and grab a cold beer from The Spot’s rotating cast of Avery Brewing beverages. Or be sure to show up for Final Fridays, a monthly gathering of artists, music, and food trucks to pair with your cold brew.

