SIDE SLEEPERS: DreamNorth Gel Pillow GET IT!

Nearly 12,000 reviewers rate this pillow 4.6 stars. It’s filled with poly gel fiber and covered with 100 percent cotton, so it’s machine washable. Allergen and chemical-free, it’s great for individuals with allergies, asthma, and other respiratory difficulties.

GET IT: Pick up the DreamNorth Gel Pillow ($28) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!