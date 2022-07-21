Health & Fitness

The Best Pillows for Every Kind of Sleeper

elle jayne
8
Walmart 8 / 8

STOMACH SLEEPERS: Ella Jayne Hotel Collection MicroOne Pillow

GET IT!

This medium-weight pillow provides a superior level of protection against dust, mites, and even bedbugs, in an attractive, streamlined design. Featuring a double needle stitch with a light grey satin cord, this pillow is a superb combination of protection and style. A great quality fill made with 100% hypoallergenic polyester down-alt fiber, this pillow provides comfort and support all through the night. 

GET IT: Pick up the Ella Jayne Hotel Collection MicroOne Pillow ($27) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness