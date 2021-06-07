The 5 Best Post Workout Supplements For Recovery In 2021

You’ve stumbled upon this article because you’re on a search to find the best post workout supplement out there.

The reason you’re going to want a good product is that they’re able to help accelerate recovery, muscle growth, and performance.

I’m a guy that has been training for over a decade, and during this period, I’ve gone through dozens and dozens of different supplements.

That means I’ve spent time, money, and a whole lot of effort into finding the right products out on the market.

Earlier I’ve shown you what the best pre workouts on the market are, and now, I’ll share with you what I found to be the best post workout supplements.

By doing so, you can get your hands on a potent product to help you reach your goals.

Besides immediately getting a good and effective product, you won’t have to waste time or money.

What Are Post Workout Supplements?

Post workout supplements are supplements that have to be taken after your workout. They’re an effective and popular product because they help refuel your body and muscles after an intense training session.

A properly formulated post workout supplement comes with several key benefits that’ll help with boosting your performance.

Here’s a list of what kind of benefits to expect:

Increased muscle recovery rate

Accelerated lean muscle growth

Reduce muscle soreness and fatigue

Improved physical performance

Hydrate your muscles

There’s plenty of reasons why someone should consider taking a post workout supplement. Due to their effectiveness, we’re convinced they should be a staple supplement for every athlete out there.

But, you’ll need the right products to reap these benefits. So, keep reading as we show you the five best options available right now.

The 5 Best Post Workout Supplements In 2021

After trying and testing different products, I’ve finally managed to list the 5 best post workout supplements.

I found them to be the most effective because they have the best combination of ingredients. They’re correctly formulated, and everything is dosed, which is a game-changer.

The combination of ingredients found in a post workout is what will determine its effectiveness.

Let’s kick off our list with the first product.

#1. Formula XII

Formula XII is the best post workout supplement as it focuses on multiple aspects of your performance. It doesn’t just help speed up recovery, but it also stimulates muscle growth and keeps you hydrated.

What you’re going to find in Formula XII is everything you should be looking for in a post workout supplement.

It’s packed with 12 different ingredients, with every ingredient contributing to the products’ effectiveness, thus improving your performance.

You’re going to find ingredients such as…

Betaine Anhydrous

Creatine Monohydrate

Cluster Dextrin

L-Ornithine

And guess what?

Everything in this product is clinically dosed, meaning they use the proper doses for you to get actual benefits. No underdosed or useless stuff!

Because of this, you’re looking at nearly a 32-gram serving size. Stacked, to say the least.

Trust me when I say that there are not many post workouts that contain as many ingredients as Formula XII does .

That says a lot about the effectiveness of this product. With just one scoop of this product per day, you’re going to notice massive improvements.

You can buy Formula XII from Huge Nutrition’s official site, found by clicking here. It’s also important to know that both men and women can use it.

#2. Huge BCAA

Another excellent post workout supplement is Huge BCAA. The reason we’ve included this product is that it supercharges the recovery process.

We all know that recovery is critical for building muscle, and that’s exactly what this product will help you with.

Huge BCAA can’t be compared to an average post workout; it’s much more than that.

That’s because it’s loaded with nearly 20 grams of…

Branched-chain amino acids

Essential amino acids

Electrolytes

That’s two to three times as much compared to your average supplement.

On top of enhanced recovery, branched-chain amino acids are also said to help reduce exercise fatigue. That means you’ll be able to push your body beyond its limits during your training sessions. By far one of the best BCAA supplements out there.

Plus, it tastes incredible. You can even drink this during your workout to stay hydrated, as it’s loaded with electrolytes.

If you’re looking to cover every aspect of recovery, consider stacking Huge BCAA with Formula XII. This combination will do wonders for your performance and gets you all the essentials you need.

#3. Post JYM

Post JYM is a great post workout supplement loaded with various vital ingredients to put your body in the proper environment to grow & recover.

JYM Supplement Science hasn’t been playing around while they formulated Post JYM, as it contains a total of 10 high-quality, science-backed ingredients.

Some of those ingredients are…

Creatine HCL

L-Carnitine L-Tartrate

L-Glutamine

Taurine

They’re also dosed pretty high, which is important for effectiveness.

This unique combination of ingredients will most definitely help you reach your goals faster.

In addition, you’re going to recover faster from your workouts, which will be very beneficial for taking your physique to the next level.

It’s also important to add that Post JYM tastes pretty darn good, which is a nice plus. You’ll find that there are more than enough flavors to choose from.

#4. Vintage Build

Coming up next, we have Vintage Build as one of the best post workout supplements. It’s quite a popular product used by many athletes who want to be on top of their game.

The formula is pretty straightforward, it’s nothing special, but it holds the staple ingredients to help your body recover.

Vintage build features the following ingredients:

InstAminos (Vegan BCAAs)

Creatine Monohydrate

L-Glutamine

The ingredients in one scoop are moderately dosed; that’s why it’s recommended to take two scoops per day for maximum effect.

You’ll be getting optimal doses of each ingredient at two scoops, which will help build and preserve lean muscle and recovery.

Keep in mind that you’ll go through a tub quite quickly if you take two scoops per day.

#5. Gold Standard Whey Protein

Last but not least on our list, we have Gold Standard Whey Protein by Optimum Nutrition. This high-quality source of whey contains 24 grams of protein per serving.

The unique blend found in this product contains three different types of whey, which are:

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Peptides

Adding two scoops to your diet is going to give you nearly 50 grams of extra protein per day. That’s going to help with building muscle and recovery significantly.

If you’re not getting in enough protein, adding this whey protein powder to your diet is an excellent option.

Do You Need A Post Workout Supplement?

You don’t need any supplements – they aren’t a must. But, with that said, they can be extremely beneficial if you’re looking for that extra advantage.

They’ve been proven to help boost recovery, stimulate muscle growth, and so forth – but they aren’t a magic product.

Supplements don’t replace proper nutrition and exercise . You must prioritize your nutrition and training above everything.

If you aren’t doing those right, you won’t progress, and adding a supplement won’t do much.

But if you’re eating and training correctly, adding a supplement like a post workout to your routine can help a lot.

So you can definitely take these supplements as long as you’re taking care of your nutrition and train intensively.

Every one of the products we’ve shown you will work, but Formula XII offers the complete package with all the crucial ingredients needed.

How We’ve Chosen These Post Workouts

Many of you will wonder how we’ve put together this list of the best post workouts.

During the process, we’ve taken a look at several crucial factors; let’s go over them.

Ingredients

The most important factor, by far, is a products’ ingredients. For your post workout to be effective, it’s going to have to contain the right ingredients at the proper doses.

The products we’ve chosen contain science-backed ingredients that have been proven to help increase performance, one way or the other.

That means they’re pretty much guaranteed to give you results. But, the ingredient has to be appropriately dosed for it to work. So, that brings us to our next criteria.

Dosages

Your product can contain powerful ingredients, but it’s not going to do much if they aren’t clinically dosed. If an ingredient has shown to work at 3 grams or higher, using anything less than that won’t cut it.

Therefore, dosages are as important as the ingredient itself. There are too many underdosed products out there that use

The best post workout supplement has a combination of solid and high-quality ingredients at optimal dosages.

Check out Huge Nutrition’s Formula XII, which we believe has the proper balance between ingredients and dosages.

Feedback

Of course, we’ve also thoroughly researched the user feedback on the products shown in this article. It’s essential to look at what others had to say about the product and how they’ve experienced taking it.

Positive user reviews are an indicator that the product works as it’s supposed to work.

In this case, we’re not just the only ones that like these products – thousands and thousands of athletes use these post workouts to help them become the best version of themselves.

Pricing

Even though we don’t think the pricing is as important as some of the other factors we’ve mentioned, but we still considered it.

We’re all aware of the fact that quality is something you pay for. With supplements, it’s no different. If you want an effective, stacked, and clinically dosed product, you’re going to be paying for it.

These products aren’t expensive, yet they’re worth every penny because they’ve been properly formulated. You won’t regret buying any of these.

Frequently Asked Questions

We’ve compiled a list of frequently asked questions about post workout supplements; check them out below!

#1. What does post workout mean?

Post workout means after workout. The products we’ve shown you are supposed to be taken after an intense workout. That’s when they step in to help refuel and recover your muscles.

#2. Should my post workout contain carbs?

Not necessarily, but it’s a good addition. Your body will absorb the carbohydrates (carbs) rapidly after training, which means your muscles get fueled rapidly.

Formula XII contains Cluster Dextrin and ModCarb, two fast-acting carb sources to help you grow and recover.

#3. How quickly should I take my post workout after training?

Generally speaking, it’s recommended to take your post workout within half an hour of finishing your training. Don’t worry if it’s taking you slightly longer; it won’t cause any difference.

#4. What do you consider to be the best post workout supplement?

Out of everything I’ve tried and tested, Formula XII is the best option. It packs all the ingredients at clinical dosages, meaning it will be the most effective for boosting recovery and muscle growth.

If you’ve got money to spend, combine Formula XII with Huge BCAA. That’s going to give you an unbeatable post workout stack.

Conclusion

Post workouts are a great type of supplement that should be used by everyone looking to maximize performance.

But, there’s a lot of types out there, meaning every product has a different formula. That means there’s a big difference in effectiveness.

What we’ve done is show you the best post workout supplements out there for increasing muscle growth and accelerating recovery.

We’re convinced that these five products are the best because they use scientifically backed ingredients at clinical dosages.

But before jumping on one of these supplements, you must have your diet and exercise in check. Otherwise, they aren’t going to do much.

