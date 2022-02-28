1. Coffee Get It

Yep, you read that right—just regular old coffee is the oldest, most natural, and organic exercise booster on this list. Coffee provides a natural source of caffeine—the number one ingredient found in most multi-ingredient manufactured pre-workout supplements, which has long been proven to help with your exercise performance, focus, and even pain perception. Aim for between 100-300 mg of caffeine from coffee 45 minutes prior to your workout. Note: caffeine content widely varies from cup to cup. So does your tolerability and sensitivity, so you may need to use some trial and error to gauge your right dosage. Among countless brands, Wandering Bear is one of our favorites.

[From $26.09; wanderingbear.com]

