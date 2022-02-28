2. Humann BeetElite® Get It

One scoop of this natural pre-workout supplement delivers the nitric oxide equivalent of six whole beets. Backed by 15 years of research on N-O at the University of Texas Health Science Center, BeetElite acts on a cellular level to help promote healthy blood flow and delivery of oxygen to your working muscles without any stimulates. It’s also an excellent source of Vitamin C for antioxidants and supporting immune health.

[$34.95; shop.humann.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!