Container of Humann BeetElite® pre-workout powder
2. Humann BeetElite®

One scoop of this natural pre-workout supplement delivers the nitric oxide equivalent of six whole beets. Backed by 15 years of research on N-O at the University of Texas Health Science Center, BeetElite acts on a cellular level to help promote healthy blood flow and delivery of oxygen to your working muscles without any stimulates. It’s also an excellent source of Vitamin C for antioxidants and supporting immune health.

[$34.95; shop.humann.com]

