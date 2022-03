5. Cytosport Fast Twitch Get It

Fast Twitch has been around for a long time and remains one of the best pre-workout products for athletes and gym-goers. It contains 200mg of caffeine, 3.5g of L-citrulline, and 2g of beta alanine per serving. On top of that, it’s NSF-Certified for Sport—meaning it’s tested for over 200 banned substances for professional athletes.

[$21; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!