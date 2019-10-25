What Are the Best Pre-workout Supplements & Powders?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re not using a pre-workout supplement, you’re just working out. Which is fine. But you’re not getting the most out of your workout that you could be getting. Get an extra boost in the gym, and faster recovery afterward. What are the best pre-workout supplements and powders? We’ve compiled a list of seven you need to consider.

From BCAAs that help our muscles regenerate and recover to motivation-packed vitamins and supplements that help you focus and attack your routine with extra vim and vigor, any and all of the products below will help you maximize your fitness routine.

Don’t Work Out More Often; Work Out Harder and Smarter

Feeling fine about your workout routine? That’s okay—if you’re satisfied with the results. But the only ones who are satisfied are guys who are already cut, slim, or jacked. They’re in great shape! Those guys don’t need any extra motivation; they get their motivation by looking in the mirror and seeing the results of their hard work. They look good.

But if you’re like most of us, looking in the mirror is not satisfying. In fact, it’s rather depressing—because we see all the hard work that still needs to be done. Or, we get bummed because we don’t see the results of what we thought was hard work. That sucks.

And for most of us, it doesn’t drive most of us back to the gym. Instead, it often drives us to the bar. Or to the pizza place. Or to the fridge at midnight.

If you get depressed when you look in the mirror—and trust us, you’re not alone in this!—then perhaps the answer isn’t to go to the gym more often. The answer is to maximize your gym time. You need to focus, to push yourself harder while you’re there. A pre-workout supplement is a great way to do that.

Here are some of our favorite pre-workout supplements. Try one today.

