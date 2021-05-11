The 7 Best Pre Workout Supplements Of 2021 Tested & Reviewed

We all want to make sure we’re getting the most out of our workouts. Not only is it satisfying, but it’s also essential to make sure your stimulating muscle growth, strength, and even hormones.

Pre workout supplements are a specific type of supplement designed to help its user take their exercise performance and intensity to the next level.

Of course, not every pre workout is going to deliver the desired results. That’s because each supplement contains a different set of ingredients and dosages.

That means if you’re someone who doesn’t know a lot about these kinds of products or the ingredients, buying the right one will be challenging.

But don’t worry just yet; we’re going to point you in the right direction.

Our team has tried over a hundred different pre workout supplements, including the most popular options and those new to the market. We didn’t stop there, as we’ve also closely researched all the various ingredients found in them.

With this experience and knowledge, we can provide you with what we believe are the best pre workout supplements for boosting performance.

Our Top 7 Best Pre Workout Supplements In 2021

Best Pre Workout For Men: Wrecked

Best Caffeine Free Pre Workout: Pump Serum

Strongest Pre Workout: Wrecked Extreme (Limited Edition)

Best Pre Workout For Weight Loss: Eliminate

Best Nitric Oxide Pre Workout: Magnify

Best Thermogenic Pre Workout: Exterminate

Best Pre Workout For Women: Alani Nu

Best Pre Workout For Men: Wrecked

Product Overview:

The best pre workout for men is Huge Nutrition’s Wrecked. It’s a relatively new product, but it has taken the market by surprise.

It contains an immense serving size of over 21 grams per scoop – which also makes it the most stacked pre workout we’ve come across.

Seriously, we’ve gone through so many products that barely hit 10 grams per scoop. When we saw the massive scooper inside our tub of Wrecked, we knew this one was going to blow our minds.

Of course, we always look at the pros and cons of a product. We’ve put them together for you!

Pros:

A massive 21-gram serving size!

Wrecked provides immediate and long-lasting energy.

This pre-workout boosts muscle pumps and nitric oxide.

Increased cognitive functions such as focus and alertness.

Features unique, high-quality ingredients at the proper dosages.

Boosts your workout performance and intensity.

It comes in multiple tasty flavors.

Many positive users experiences online.

Cons:

Limited availability due to high demand.

About $45 per bottle

Effects:

Each ingredient in this pre workout is optimally and clinically dosed, meaning you’re going to experience them at full potential. And you sure as heck won’t find any useless fillers in Wrecked.

Because it’s such a complete product, it checks every box when it comes to increasing your workout performance.

That’s right; I’m talking about maximum energy, pumps, focus, and power. You won’t be disappointing with this product, that’s for sure. There’s a reason it’s rated a 4.9 out of 5 on the official product page.

Even just half a scoop will be enough for some of you, especially if you’re new to these products.

How To Use:

With any pre workout supplement, it’s crucial to assess your tolerance. Mix half a serving of Wrecked with 8 to 12 fl. oz of water and consume it roughly 20 to 30 minutes before your training.

Experienced users can work their way up to a whole scoop to experience the full potential of this product. Do not combine with any other products containing stimulants.

Conclusion:

Wrecked has everything you should be looking for, and it is without a doubt the best pre workout for men in 2021.

It maximizes your performance from every angle and leaves no stone unturned. Energy, focus, pumps, power – it has it all covered.

We know you’re ready to take it to the next level, so head over to Huge Nutrition’s official site and pick up a bottle of Wrecked by clicking here.

Best Caffeine Free Pre Workout: Pump Serum

Product Overview:

For those of you that would rather skip out on stimulants such as caffeine, we’ve also taken a look at the best caffeine free pre workout out there.

Without a doubt, Pump Serum is the product you’re looking for. It came out on top after comparing dozens of stim free options.

You can rely on Pump Serum to supercharge your focus, pumps, and exercise performance. It contains 10 highly effective ingredients, and every one of them will help you get in a good workout, one way or the other.

Please take a look at the pros and cons of this product to determine whether it’s a supplement worth adding to your routine.

Pros:

Pump Serum contains no caffeine or other stimulants (stim free pre workout).

It shuttles more blood, nutrient, and oxygen to the muscles.

Improves mind-muscle connection due to more blood flow.

Boosts your exercise capacity and endurance.

Enhanced focus and other cognitive functions.

You can take it any time of the day.

Cons:

Limited amount of flavors.

Only available from the official manufacturer site (Huge Nutrition).

Effects:

The effects of this product will start to show roughly half an hour after taking it. The most noticeable impact will be increased blood flow to the muscles, resulting in great pumps.

It doesn’t stop there, though. It will also increase your focus and exercise capacity, getting you completely in the zone to train.

Due to the excellent combination of ingredients, the effects can easily last for several hours.

How To Use:

The best way to take Pump Serum is by mixing one serving with 8 to 12 fl. oz of water and consuming it 20 to 30 minutes before exercise.

With this product, you won’t have to assess tolerance as it does not contain any stimulants. That makes it perfectly fine to use a whole serving.

Conclusion:

Pump Serum is the best stim free pre workout because it combines many high-quality and effective ingredients.

Although this pre workout doesn’t contain any caffeine, it’s still going to give you an excellent workout experience.

It’s also good to know you can take it at any time of the day, even in the evening. If you’re looking to give this product a try, visit the official Pump Serum product page and get yourself a bottle.

Strongest Pre Workout: Wrecked Extreme

Product Overview:

If you’re someone that likes the insane rush of energy, jitters, and laser focus, you’ll want to know more about the strongest pre workout.

We found that the strongest pre workout is Wrecked Extreme by Huge Nutrition. Its effects are absolutely mind-blowing, and I can guarantee you that you’ve never a product that has come close to it.

Wrecked Extreme contains three different types of caffeine and other potent stimulants: hordenine, higenamine, eria jarensis, and even DMHA. Of course, that’s not all, but that should give you an idea of just how strong it is.

Pros:

Wrecked Extreme provides extreme, long-lasting energy.

It increases alertness and sense of urgency.

Boosts your strength and power to lift heavier.

Supercharges workout capacity and endurance.

The effects last for several hours.

Hard-hitting and strong pre workout that kicks in rapidly.

Nearly 17 grams of hard-hitting and potent ingredients.

Cons:

It’s a limited edition meaning it might be sold out soon.

There are only 20 servings in a container.

Effects:

Within 30 minutes of taking it, your energy, sense of urgency, and focus will go through the roof. It’s very, very strong, and you will immediately feel it once it starts to work.

The pumps aren’t as good, as there’s only Citrulline in this formula to help with increasing blood flow. With that said, you’ll still experience a solid pump, just nothing crazy. It aims to enhance energy and focus

Due to this products’ extreme potency, you’ll be able to feel the effects for several hours, even after you’re done training.

How To Use:

Mix the dose you are taking with some water and drink it 20 to 30 minutes before training. It kicks in quite fast, and you’ll notice once it does.

The Extreme version of Wrecked is not for beginners, and we highly recommend starting with half a scoop if you’re going to use it.

You can work your way up to a whole serving once you feel comfortable enough. But one thing’s for sure; it’s going to be a wild ride if you choose to go with this pre workout.

Conclusion:

If you’re looking to go all out and take your workout performance to a whole different level, Wrecked Extreme is the product for you.

It’s strong and kicks in fast and hard. It’s not for beginners because there’s a significant amount of stimulants in it.

This product is a limited edition, meaning it’s not going to be around forever. That’s why we advise stocking up while you can still order it – click here to purchase it from the official website.

Best Pre Workout For Weight Loss: Eliminate

Product Overview:

When you’re focusing on reducing your body fat and losing weight, a pre workout can come in very useful.

Not only will they help with boosting your energy and power, but some can also reduce cravings and suppress appetite.

We found that the best pre workout for weight loss is Eliminate. It’s the most effective because it boosts your exercise capacity and helps the body burn more calories, resulting in more weight loss.

Pros:

Optimizes (stubborn) fat loss.

It helps your body burn more calories throughout the day.

It suppresses appetite and reduces cravings.

Provides you with a burst of long-lasting energy.

Increases mental clarity and focus.

Easy and convenient to take.

Cons:

Eliminate takes roughly 30 to 45 minutes to start working.

Pricey compared to alternatives at $49.95 per bottle.

Effects:

Eliminate shines when it comes to supporting weight loss. It helps the process by increasing energy, metabolism and reducing appetite.

The great thing about Eliminate is that you’ll feel the effects pretty much throughout the whole day. You won’t have to worry about feeling sluggish or tired because you’re eating fewer calories.

How To Use:

Take the recommended serving size of 3 capsules roughly 30 to 45 minutes before working out. It’s a good idea to assess your tolerance with just 1 or 2 tablets.

Unlike many other products mentioned in this pre workout article, Eliminate comes in capsules, not powder. That’s why it takes slightly longer for your body to absorb everything.

Conclusion:

Eliminate is highly effective, plus it’s easy and convenient to take. It’ll make sure your body is in the right state to burn fat optimally.

If you’re cutting down but don’t want your workouts to suffer due to low-calorie consumption, add in this pre workout for weight loss.

You can find Eliminate on the official Huge Nutrition website; click here to be taken to the product page.

Best Nitric Oxide Pre Workout: Magnify

Product Overview:

Increasing nitric oxide in the body can come with several benefits that can help you boost workout performance.

The best nitric oxide pre workout is Magnify, as it uses science-backed ingredients to help with supercharging N.O.

Pros:

Magnify increases Nitric Oxide (N.O) levels.

Shuttles more blood to the muscle cells.

Uses scientifically backed ingredients at clinical dosages.

Increases vasodilation.

Gives you skin-tearing muscle pumps.

It supports explosive and intense workouts.

Starts working rapidly.

Cons:

You have to take five pills for optimal effects.

Only available on Huge Nutrition’s site.

Effects:

Magnify is all about helping your body push more blood and nutrients into the muscle cells. By doing so, your muscles will become full of blood, causing intense pumps that last for several hours.

This will also lead to a significant increase in vascularity and conditioning. Many users choose to stack a product like Magnify with Pump Serum to emphasize these effects further.

How To Use:

For optimal effects and results, take five capsules of Magnify about 30 to 45 minutes before your training. Because this product comes in tablets, it takes longer for the ingredients to be broken down in the body.

Conclusion:

Magnify is the best nitric oxide pre workout and will help you take your workouts to the next level. It features several high-quality and patented ingredients that you won’t find in any other product.

Best Thermogenic Pre Workout: Exterminate

Product Overview:

If you’re searching for the best thermogenic pre workout, look no further. Exterminate is what you’re looking for, as it has been formulated to put your body in thermogenesis.

You’ll quickly notice the effects extremely fast with science-backed ingredients such as Hordenine, Capsaicin, and Naringin. Take a look at the pros and cons of this option to learn more about its capability.

Pros:

Exterminate increases thermogenesis effectively.

Accelerates metabolic functions.

It supports rapid weight loss.

Burn additional calories while training.

It starts working within an hour of taking it.

This product only contains clinically proven ingredients.

Cons:

One month’s supply costs $49.95.

You can only get it from the manufacturer.

Effects:

Within an hour of taking Exterminate, you’ll begin to notice the effects. The first thing you’ll feel is that it will increase your body’s temperature (thermogenesis). It’s important to point out that the effects are felt throughout the entire day, meaning you’ll burn fat around the clock – even when you aren’t training.

How To Use:

To increase thermogenesis, take the recommended serving size of 3 capsules with your first meal of the day.

It’s a good idea to start by taking just 1 capsule to see how you feel the effects. Then, you can gradually increase to 3 capsules once you feel comfortable.

Conclusion:

Exterminate is an excellent thermogenic pre workout that’ll make sure you’ll maximize weight loss from multiple angles.

It’s formulated with only high-quality ingredients that have been backed by science to work. This is why, in our opinion, it’s miles ahead of the competition.

Best Pre Workout For Women: Alani Nu

Product Overview:

Many women look for a mild pre workout that helps them feel good and energized to hit the weights. They don’t want a product that makes them feel jittery or anything like that – just smooth, clean energy.

After thorough research, we’ve concluded that Alani Nu is the best pre workout you can get your hands on as a women. It’s a widely known supplement that has been designed especially for women’s goals.

There are many positive user experiences with this product, meaning that it’s a quality thermogenic fat burner that lives up to its claims.

Pros:

Formulated specifically for women only.

Provides you with smooth and clean energy.

Supports your workout goals.

Maximizes pumps and endurance.

Alani Nu comes in plenty of different flavors.

Contains a moderate amount of caffeine (200mg).

It has been tested for banned substances.

Cons:

It’s relatively expensive.

Contains Beta-Alanine, which can cause a tingling effect.

Effects:

Alani Nu provides an excellent and balanced set of effects. Once it kicks in, you’ll notice a smooth rush of energy that will help carry you through intense workouts.

Besides an increase in energy, you’ll also feel notice a boost in pumps, endurance, and focus. So it comes down to an overall improvement in workout performance and capacity.

How To Use:

Mix half a scoop of Alani Nu 6 to 8 fl oz of water and drink it 20 to 30 minutes for your workout. Once you’ve assessed your tolerance, you can work your way up to a full scoop.

Conclusion:

Alani Nu has been formulated to target female athletes seeking a boost in performance. The formula is basic with staple ingredients, but that doesn’t stop it from delivering various effects.

It’s an effective and safe product that will help you get the most out of your training sessions.

What Ingredients Do Pre Workouts Contain?

Ingredients play a crucial role in the effectiveness of a pre workout. Of course, not every ingredient is as effective as the other.

We will be going over some of the best ingredients you should look for in these products. Want to know what to look for? Make sure to keep reading.

Caffeine

We’re starting with one of the most useful and effective ingredients, caffeine. It’s found in many products such as energy drinks, coffee, and, you’ve guessed it, pre workout supplements.

Caffeine is a stimulant that can improve your workout capacity, endurance, alertness, and performance. In our caffeine article you can read more about the benefits for working out.

It’s essential to make sure your product doesn’t contain too much caffeine. The average dosage for caffeine in these kinds of supplements is between 150 to 300mg.

L-Citrulline

Another common ingredient you’ll come across is L-Citrulline. This compound helps increase nitric oxide levels, which helps improve blood flow directly to the cells.

With more blood being able to reach the muscle cells, you’ll experience greater pumps and workout capacity.

Many find this to be one of the staple ingredients, and it’s generally dosed at 6000mg or higher.

Betaine Anhydrous

A staple ingredient for boosting exercise performance is Betaine Anhydrous. It’s also known as Trimethylglycine and is a naturally occurring compound found in food sources such as spinach.

The reason why it’s added to supplements because it is known for positively impacting power output and strength.

The most effective dosage for Betaine Anhydrous is between 1500 to 3000mg.

Alpha GPC

Alpha GPC is often added to pre workouts to function as a nootropic, as it helps deliver choline directly to the brain.

Because of its mechanism, it could help with boosting cognitive functions such as focus and alertness.

The average dosage of Alpha GPC is between 300 to 600mg per serving.

Beta-Alanine

Of course, we couldn’t forget about Beta-Alanine! It’s a natural amino acid that can enhance exercise capacity and decrease muscle fatigue.

It’s also responsible for the itchy and tingling feeling you get when taking a pre workout supplement. Read more about it in our Beta-Alanine writeup.

You’re going to want a product that contains at least 3000mg or more Beta-Alanine, as this is the clinical dosage.

Frequently Asked Questions

#1. How long does it take for pre workout to kick in?

Once you’ve taken your product, you will start to notice the effects within roughly half an hour. The ingredients need to be broken down in your body, which in some cases can take slightly longer.

You’ll definitely know when it’s kicking in, as you’ll feel an increase in energy, focus, and alertness. Some products might also cause an itchy or tingling effect on your skin.

#2. How long will pre workout last?

On average, the effects of a pre workout will last for about 2 to 3 hours. But, it will depend on the potency of the product you’re taking.

For example, a strong product with many stimulants will last longer than the average product due to its potency.

#3. Why does pre workout make me itch?

Many pre workout can cause an itch or tingle. This is caused by one of the ingredients found in the product called Beta-Alanine. It is not dangerous and typically only lasts for a short period.

If you’re not a fan of the itchy feeling, make sure to get yourself a pre workout that does not contain Beta-Alanine.

#4. How often can I take pre workout supplements?

We suggest taking them once or twice a week, depending on how often you train. You definitely shouldn’t be using them every day, as you’ll quickly build a tolerance to them.

You don’t want to get to the point where you have to rely on a supplement to get in a good workout session. Use them responsibly.

The Bottom Line

Pre workout supplements are a highly effective way of improving your workout performance.

There’s a pre-workout out there for every type of goal . We’ve shown the best options for each category.

We’ve chosen the products because we believe they have the most stacked formula’s featuring many potent ingredients at the proper dosages.

They’re also backed by dozens of positive user experiences, meaning you can’t go wrong with whichever product you decide to go with. They’ve also been featured on reputable websites such as SupplementsReviewer.

Don’t forget to assess your tolerance by starting with a low dosage safely. Limit the usage of your product to once or twice a week, so your body doesn’t get used to the effects.

