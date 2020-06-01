Best Protective Face Masks on Amazon Prime

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

There’s been many big shifts in the world in the last few months. One of them has to be the fact that it seems like everyone has face masks on when you go outside. People are trying to stay safe when they have to go outside, and a face mask is one of the easiest ways to do that.

Why wear face masks? Simply put, the pandemic we are currently living through is about a virus that is airborne. If people sneeze or cough or even talk too excitedly around you, the germs will stay in the air. And if they have COVID? Chances are good that you’ll catch it if you aren’t wearing a face mask.

That is why you see so many face masks out there. But there are a lot of different kinds of face masks out there. You can get reusable face masks, some of which are made with materials that can be thrown in the washing machine and others are made with disposable filters.

There are disposable face masks, masks that are made to keep you safe but are only good for a one time use. You got masks that are good to wear out when you’re exercising since they’re made with cotton or other kinds of fabric. Masks that are good for short term use or long term use in the middle of large groups.

Options are bountiful when it comes to picking masks. And even then, there are accessories you can get to make the masks even more comfortable to use. Items like clips you can put on a baseball hat, so the mask doesn’t weigh down on your ears.

Face masks are everywhere and they need to be. It can be hard to figure out which one is the best for you and the situation you need them in. You might think it would be best to get the top of the line N95 mask. But that won’t be good to use when you go out for a run.

Nor will it be smart to waste it when you just need to go outside and get the mail or something. You need to get the kind of face masks that work for you. So we have done a little bit of the work for you to highlight some of the variety you can find in the face masks business.

Below, you will find 5 of the best kinds of face masks on the market. Face masks that will be perfect for different scenarios. And fittingly, face masks that are available for purchase at Amazon now. Whatever you need, we found the mask for you.

So if you need some new face masks for your stockpile, we got the options for you. Just check out the options we have picked below and get shopping now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!