Best Reusable Face Mask GET IT!

A reusable face mask like this one is great for quick jaunts outside. Not too dissimilar from a disposable mask. But it is made from cotton, so it breathes easier and it can be thrown in the wash. That way you can keep it for as long as this whole pandemic lasts.

Get It: Pick up the Kosimi Face Masks 5 Pack ($24; was $26) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!