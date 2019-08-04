The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Resistance bands are an excellent tool for toning and targeting muscles and complete muscle groups. And they’re compact and convenient. So what are the best resistance bands on the market? Because of its versatility and ease of use, we chose the MPow 150lb. Resistance Band Set as our best overall resistance band.

Through a variety of exercises like assisted pull-ups, chest presses, bicep curls, and tricep extensions, resistance bands can increase your range of motion, flexibility, and muscular endurance. They can also increase your stamina, and they’re fantastic for targeting specific muscles or muscle groups that need focused work. Use them with a combination of free weights, and you can get an even more complete workout.

It also uses a metal clasp system, so the bands are completely and totally stackable. With five bands ranging from 10 to 50 pounds, that means you can create resistance from ten all the way to 150 pounds. That’s versatility.

Some Fantastic Resistance Bands Include:

Here are nine of our favorite resistance bands.