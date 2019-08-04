The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Best Bargain GET IT!

Gold’s Gym Total-Body Resistance Band Training

Why We Love It: Originally $35, it’s now just $20!

A compact, total-body fitness solution for your home workout space. This Gold’s Gym-approved set hangs from most standard doors. It includes multiple resistance band bungees of differing difficulties, allowing you to target a variety of muscles across your entire body.

It includes ankle straps to tone quads, hamstrings, hip flexors, and glutes.

PROS:

-Inlcudes workout DVD.

-Hooks up in minutes.

CONS:

-Not super portable, but it fits most doors.

Get It: Save $15 on the Gold’s Gym Total-Body Resistance Band Training ($20; was $35) at Walmart