The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Best for a Complete Workout GET IT!

ELV Fitness Resistance Bands and Sliders Set

Why We Love It: The combo of bands and sliders means a more complete workout no matter where we are.

This fantastic combination fitness set from ELV is all you need for a complete anaerobic workout right on your bedroom or living room floor. It includes five bands of varying tension, as well as two dual-sided sliders for carpet or hardwood/tile.

It’s perfect for CrossFit, yoga, stretching, weight training, endurance, and more.

PROS:

-Mix bands & sliders and get a more complete workout than ever before.

-Sliders work on carpet or hard floors

CONS:

-Narrow bands mean this set is more suited for endurance and stretching than lifting and training.

Get It: Pick up the ELV Fitness Resistance Bands and Sliders Set ($18) at Walmart