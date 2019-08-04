The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Best for Home TrainingGET IT!
Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set
Why We Love It: It’s a serious gym tool designed for serious fitness enthusiasts.
Five colored bands offer resistance levels from 2-4 up to 25-30 pounds. The metal clip system on the Black Mountain lets you attach them set to the soft-grip handles or to ankle straps. You can even double- or triple-clip the straps, to increase the resistance to the perfect setting.
It also comes with a door anchor, so you can strech and tone from a variety of different angles. Includes carrying case.
PROS:
-Heavy straps, with metal real hardware.
-Stackable, to dial in the ideal resistance.
-Not one reviewer has rated them less than three stars.
CONS:
-They’re bigger and heavier than simple resistance bands—for a reason, though.
Get It: Save $13 on Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set ($27; was $40) at Walmart
