The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Best for Home Training GET IT!

Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set

Why We Love It: It’s a serious gym tool designed for serious fitness enthusiasts.

Five colored bands offer resistance levels from 2-4 up to 25-30 pounds. The metal clip system on the Black Mountain lets you attach them set to the soft-grip handles or to ankle straps. You can even double- or triple-clip the straps, to increase the resistance to the perfect setting.

It also comes with a door anchor, so you can strech and tone from a variety of different angles. Includes carrying case.

PROS:

-Heavy straps, with metal real hardware.

-Stackable, to dial in the ideal resistance.

-Not one reviewer has rated them less than three stars.

CONS:

-They’re bigger and heavier than simple resistance bands—for a reason, though.

Get It: Save $13 on Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set ($27; was $40) at Walmart