The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

DynaPro Exercise Resistance Bands
Why We Love It: Choice. You can buy one, or you can go for the full set of five.
Gym quality and professional grade, these straps are made of natural, commercial-grade rubber. We like that you can buy one (from $14, depending on color), or opt for the whole set of five, for resistance from 10-50 pounds.
Purchase gets you into DynaPro’s VIP Club, where you have access to a whole resource of workouts, tips, tricks, and advice from the community.
PROS:
-Pro-grade products from commercial-grade materials.
-80% of reviews are 5-star.
CONS:
-Some users say handle clamps are wonky, but once they’re secure you’re good to go.
($69)