The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Best for Stretching GET IT!

Gradient Fitness Multi-loop Strap Stretch Strap

Why We Love It: One strap suits most all our needs.

Longer and wider than most, the Gradient is ideal for athletes, with the perfect blend of comfort and durability. Less for lifting than for stretching and increasing muscle elasticity, it’s outfitted with loops the entire length of the band.

Measuring 8 feet long and 1.5 inches wide, with 12 independent stretching loops, it has soft neoprene handles and comes with a travel storage bag.

PROS:

-One band does the work of many.

-Thicker material, very well-constructed.

CONS:

-Just one level of resistance—but you can use it for almost any muscle group.

Get It: Pick up the Gradient Fitness Multi-loop Strap Stretch Strap ($16) at Walmart