The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Best for Yoga & Pilates GET IT!

Jaxpety Resistance Band Set

Why We Love It: Ankle straps make it perfect for leg exercises.

Designed specifically for anaerobic resistance fitness, the Jaxpety set comes with handy foot straps, so you can work your legs as well as your arms, back, and chest. It’s totally stackable too, so you can dial in the perfect tension and resistance for your needs.

Neoprene handles and a handy carrying case make it great for travel, office, and anywhere you need to tone up.

PROS:

-Excellent for yoga, pilates, and other light resistance exercise.

-Stackable and customizable

CONS:

-Not ideal for serious lifters, but perfect for toning, anaerobic, and cardio.

Get It: Pick Up the Jaxpety Resistance Band Set ($13) at Walmart