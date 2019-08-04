The 9 Best Resistance Bands You Can Buy, From $9 to $69

Best Value GET IT!

Fit Simplify

Why We Love It: That’s easy: Why spend more?

The Best Value on our list is also the most-reviewed resistance band on Amazon. This set of five Fit Simplify Resistance Bands has garnered close to 10k reviews, and stands proud with a solid 4-star rating.

Made of eco-friendly latex (not rubber), they color-coded for easy designation, from X-tra Light to X-tra Heavy resistance.

PROS:

-Inexpensive, but work nearly as well as any other resistance band out there.

-Hard to argue with 10,000 4-star reviews.

CONS:

-They will stretch out after a while—but check out that price!

Get It: Pick up Fit Simplify Resistance Bands ($9, set of five) at Amazon