Resistance bands are an excellent tool for toning and targeting muscles and complete muscle groups. And they’re compact and convenient. So what are the best resistance bands on the market? Because of its versatility and ease of use, we chose the MPow 150lb. Resistance Band Set as our best overall resistance band.

Some Fantastic Resistance Bands Include:

Best For Home Training: Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set offers a clip system with thick straps and real metal hardware;

Best For Pro Support: DynaPro Exercise Resistance Bands are backed by a real professional gym community for tips, inspiration, and advice;

Best For A Complete Workout: ELV Fitness Resistance Bands and Sliders Set provides floor sliders for a complete all-over body workout;

The Kinds Of Workouts You Can Do With Resistance Bands

One of the best things about Resistance Bands is the variety they offer up in your home gym. It’s not like picking up a dumbbell where you’re only getting your arms worked out. You can do a whole bunch of different workouts and focus on different kinds of goals.

For example, you can use them to do the kinds of heavy-duty workouts needed for strength training. Heavy-duty resistance to really bulk those muscles up with bands that just won’t break. Or you can do lightweight training to sculpt your body. Even go for rehab workouts so you can come back from an injury to the best of your abilities. It’s even great for highly specific goals like training your arm to become a better pitcher in baseball.

Not to mention the amount of variety it offers you in the broad strokes of getting your home gym fully equipped for full body workouts. You can do arm day and leg day without having to go to a different piece of equipment. If you’re new to the workout game, you can use them to assist you in doing pullups, so your whole body weight isn’t making it too difficult on you.

Whether you are working out your core or your arms or legs or you just want to stretch before you hit the road for a long run, resistance bands are hard to beat. They are incredibly durable and offer a variety of workout options hard to find anywhere else, especially for a home gym. So if you want to get a set for your home, check out the best resistance bands we have picked out for you guys below.