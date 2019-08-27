Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have a hard time falling asleep? There’s nothing worse than after a long day at work, or even after a tough workout, the time you’re meant to spend resting is instead spent tossing and turning and wondering if it’s morning yet. You’re certainly not alone—according to the National Sleep Foundation, 35 percent of Americans rate their sleep quality as “poor” or “only fair,” and over 20 percent reported not feeling refreshed when they wake up.

Sleeping pills, while effective, are a short-term fix. They can also increase drowsiness in the times you actually want to be awake, plus some can become habit-forming. It’s important to not cause more harm than good, and falling asleep in a healthy way with all-natural products is way less obtrusive than relying on a cocktail of medications every night, just to get some shut-eye.

Check out some of the best items below that will aid in the process of getting you to sleep below.