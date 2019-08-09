9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After a grueling session on the mat, in the gym, or on the court, nothing beats a great shower. But so many shower products these days are mostly just filler. They’re so overloaded with scents and chemicals they mask the sweat instead of washing it away. And when that wears off, you find … you still stink. What’s the best product to kill smell after a workout? We found the Art of Sport’s Athlete Collection is the Best Overall at killing the smell after our workout.

AOS is designed by athletes, for athletes. You’ve seen the ads and commercials by now: names like Kobe Bryant, James Harden, and more are behind Art of Sport. And they’re more than endorsers; these guys helped formulate AOS products, and they use them.

Art of Sport does more than mask that post-workout smell. It cleanses the skin, opening pores and rinsing away, leaving nothing behind but a fresh, clean scent. They’re built for athletes’ skin: hydration for when you sweat, defense from the sun, cooling technology, and protecting sensitive skin to power you through the daily grind.

The scents are driven by pure and natural botanicals. And their cleansing formulas or powerful—made to work as you do. We’re talking things like matcha, arrowroot, tea tree oil, witch hazel, shea butter, and aloe vera.

There were plenty of other smell-killing products we liked, too. You can check them all out below.

We chose to focus on eco-focused and purpose-driven skincare products here that you may not have yet heard of, and a few you probably should. That’s why Art of Sport was Best Overall at killing the smell after a workout.

What other products did we like to kill that post-workout smell?

Olivina Men All-In-One Body Wash—It has a manly, woods-y, but sophisticated smell we can’t deny. And it comes in a huge bottle that will last for months;

FineVine Organics Tea Tree Oil Body Wash—Not only does it kill smell, it kills the bacteria that causes the smells. It also kills toenail fungus, athlete’s foot, eczema, and jock itch, too;

Tame the Beast Extreme Yawp Body Wash—This cool Nashville-based brand is clearly out to have a good time; we can respect that. But you’ve still gotta deliver, and Extreme Yawp does;

Harry’s Stay Fresh Set—In your choice of three scents, Harry’s brings the goods with a complete set of skincare products. We love Harry’s, and if you don’t, you soon will.

