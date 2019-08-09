9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Best Complete Set GET IT!

Harry’s Stay Fresh Set

This set has everything you need to wash off that gym smell. Face Wash contains volcanic rock, which cleans, scrubs, and smoothes; Body Wash provides a rich lather that conditions; Post-Shave Mist with aloe and cucumber is designed to calm, balance, and soothe apres-shave.

And you get your choice of three Body Wash scents: refreshing herbal Shiso, energizing Fig, and invigorating Stone.

PROS:

-Harry’s is one of our favorite brands.

-Subscribe and save.

–Free shipping on orders over $15.

CONS:

-A bit trendy, but that just means it’s great.

Get It: Pick up the Stay Fresh Set ($26) at Harry’s