9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Harry’s Stay Fresh Set
This set has everything you need to wash off that gym smell. Face Wash contains volcanic rock, which cleans, scrubs, and smoothes; Body Wash provides a rich lather that conditions; Post-Shave Mist with aloe and cucumber is designed to calm, balance, and soothe apres-shave.
And you get your choice of three Body Wash scents: refreshing herbal Shiso, energizing Fig, and invigorating Stone.
PROS:
-Harry’s is one of our favorite brands.
-Subscribe and save.
–Free shipping on orders over $15.
CONS:
-A bit trendy, but that just means it’s great.
Get It: Pick up the Stay Fresh Set ($26) at Harry's