9 Best Products to Kill Smell After a Grueling Workout

Best Manly Scent GET IT!

Tame the Beast Extreme Yawp Body Wash

Reenergize and reinvigorate your hair, beard, and body with refreshing eucalyptus, menthol, caffeine, green tea, guarana, shea butter, vitamins A, C, and E, and retinol. And so much more. Extreme Yawp is healthy stuff with a botanical-based, manly scent.

Based in Nashville, Tame the Beast prides itself on being 100 percent made in the US. It’s guy stuff, made for guys by guys. We love that it makes our beard smell great and feel good.

PROS:

-Large 33-ounce bottle will last for months.

–Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial color, paraffin, gluten, DEA/TEA and petrolatum.

CONS:

-It might not fit in your gym bag.

Get It: Save $3 on Tame the Beast Extreme Yawp Body Wash ($33; was $35) at Amazon